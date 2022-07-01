Woman reported missing in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman reported missing.

Kaylee Eaves was reported missing on Thursday, June 30 after she didn’t arrive for work.

The sheriff’s office said the 26-year-old was able to speak with her family briefly by telephone around 9:40 a.m.

Family and law enforcement haven’t been able to make contact with her since that call.

The sheriff’s office said Eaves is not considered endangered, at this time, but they are investigating.

Eaves is about 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and blues eyes.

Anyone with information on Eaves whereabouts is asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at 573-238-2633.

