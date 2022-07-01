Heartland Votes
Truck fire in Trigg County, Ky. restricts I-24 westbound to one lane

KYTC crews say it'll be about 3 hours or approximately 11 p.m. before the site is cleared.
KYTC crews say it’ll be about 3 hours or approximately 11 p.m. before the site is cleared.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck fire in Trigg County has cause I-24 westbound to be restricted to one lane near the 63 mile marker.

KYTC crews say it’ll be about 3 hours or approximately 11 p.m. before the site is cleared.

Motorists should use caution in the area as the recovery effort continues.

There is no impact to eastbound traffic.

