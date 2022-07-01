Truck fire in Trigg County, Ky. restricts I-24 westbound to one lane

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck fire in Trigg County has cause I-24 westbound to be restricted to one lane near the 63 mile marker.

KYTC crews say it’ll be about 3 hours or approximately 11 p.m. before the site is cleared.

Motorists should use caution in the area as the recovery effort continues.

There is no impact to eastbound traffic.

