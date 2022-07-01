Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Gray issues order to help deliver water to City of Marion

A view of Lake George in Marion, Ky. on Monday, June 27.
A view of Lake George in Marion, Ky. on Monday, June 27.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an order to help get water deliveries to the City of Marion in Crittenden County, where a reservoir levee was drained due to concerns of potential failure.

According to the KYTC, the order applies to registered farm vehicles, which ordinarily are prohibited from “for-hire” use.

It enables the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet to contract for registered farm vehicles to transport raw bulk water from a fill point on the Tradewater River to the water treatment plant in Marion.

“There is an ongoing water shortage in the City of Marion, and it will take some time to get the levee repaired,” Secretary Gray said. “The Governor wants to ensure there’s no delay in getting water delivered for the duration of this emergency.”

KYTC says the order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 12.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, contracted drivers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in their vehicles.

