Suspect charged with murder in Williamson Co. stabbing

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection with a Williamson County stabbing.

Nathan Clark, 57, from Colp, Ill., was arrested and has been charged with first degree murder.

According to a release from Illinois State Police, officers found a man with stab wounds while responding to the 300 block of South Johnson Street in Colp around 6:42 a.m. on Thursday, June 30.

The man was 30 years old and died from his injuries after being transported to an area hospital.

ISP says Clark is in custody at the Williamson County Jail on a bond set by the court at $1,000,000 with 10 percent to apply.

ISP DCI Zone 7 was assisted by ISP District 13 Troopers, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-542-2171.

