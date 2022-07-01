Heartland Votes
Saint Francis Foundation Power of One campaign raises over $200k

The Saint Francis Foundation Power of One campaign raised a total of $208,000, exceeding its...
The Saint Francis Foundation Power of One campaign raised a total of $208,000, exceeding its goal.(Saint Francis Foundation)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Saint Francis Foundation Power of One campaign raised a total of $208,000, exceeding its goal.

Money raised through Power of One will help areas of need for patients of Saint Francis Healthcare System, their families, colleagues and the community.

“We are so very proud of the more than 500 gracious colleagues who answered the call to serve others and our community through Power of One. Together we can accomplish so much,” said Executive Director of Saint Francis Foundation, Stacy Huff.

According to the Saint Francis Foundation, Power of One funds are used in many ways such as providing meals, lodging and transportation for those battling cancer and parents with infants in the NICU. Colleagues experiencing unexpected financial emergencies, such as a house fire, may also access these resources.

The Saint Francis Foundation thanks area businesses who donated prizes, including Drury Southwest Signs, Inc., Horizon Screen Printing, KFVS12, Logan’s Roadhouse, Marcus Theatres, Merrill Lynch, River Radio, Spectrum Reach, Sikeston Standard Democrat, Treetop Enterprises Inc. and more.

