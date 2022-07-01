Heartland Votes
Report: Otto Porter Jr. leaving Golden State Warriors to sign with Toronto Raptors

Former Scott County Central basketball player Otto Porter has reportedly agreed to a two-year...
Former Scott County Central basketball player Otto Porter has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.
By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) -Former Scott County Central stand out and NBA Champion Otto Porter Jr. is reportedly leaving the Golden State Warriors to play for the Toronto Raptors.

The 29-year-old Porter has agreed to a two-year deal with Toronto, according to multiple reports.

Porter Jr. entered free agency after helping lead Golden State to the NBA title this season.

