Report: Otto Porter Jr. leaving Golden State Warriors to sign with Toronto Raptors
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) -Former Scott County Central stand out and NBA Champion Otto Porter Jr. is reportedly leaving the Golden State Warriors to play for the Toronto Raptors.
The 29-year-old Porter has agreed to a two-year deal with Toronto, according to multiple reports.
Porter Jr. entered free agency after helping lead Golden State to the NBA title this season.
