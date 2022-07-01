Rally for abortion rights held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rallies for abortion rights continue one week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Protesters gathered at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon, July 1.

That’s at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard.

The high court’s ruling returned the abortion issue to the states, triggering a law in Missouri effectively banning nearly all abortions.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.