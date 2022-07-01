Heartland Votes
Rally for abortion rights held in Cape Girardeau

Protesters gathered at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon, July 1.
(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rallies for abortion rights continue one week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.



That’s at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard.

The high court’s ruling returned the abortion issue to the states, triggering a law in Missouri effectively banning nearly all abortions.

