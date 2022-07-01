Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police searching for man wanted in several counties, multiple charges

Paducah Police said Andrew P. Lowery, 32, is wanted by authorities in McCracken, Livingston and...
Paducah Police said Andrew P. Lowery, 32, is wanted by authorities in McCracken, Livingston and Carlisle Counties.(Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted in several counties on theft and other charges.

Andrew P. Lowery, who lists addresses in Brookport and Kevil, is wanted in McCracken, Livingston and Carlisle Counties.

Lowery is wanted in Paducah in connection with a theft investigation.

According Paducah Police, the 32-year-old is accused of using check reported stolen by Livingston County resident to by a motorcycle from a business.

They said warrants for Lowery’s arrest have been issued for two counts of felony theft by deception, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, receiving stolen property and contempt of court.

In addition to charges in Paducah, police said Lowery is out on bond from Massac County on a failing to comply with the sex offender registry charge and in McCracken County he is charged with first-degree burglary, violation of an EPO/DVO, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree forgery, theft by deception ($10,000 or more), and four counts of contempt of court.

Lowery is described as 6-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 307 pounds and has reddish hair and beard.

Anyone with information on Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
Judge-Executive: Floyd Co. shooting was ‘never a hostage situation’
B.J. and Summer Babbs said they turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.
Heartland couple worried about having children with new Mo. trigger law
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash
Shawn Yount was sentenced to 50 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Southeast Mo. ‘serial burglar’ sentenced to 50 years in prison

Latest News

While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
Judge-Executive: Floyd Co. shooting was ‘never a hostage situation’
Kaylee Eaves, 26, was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, June 30.
Major case squad activated in missing Bollinger County woman case
Carl Hart is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography
Man arrested on child porn possession charges in Farmington, Mo.