Police searching for man wanted in several counties, multiple charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted in several counties on theft and other charges.

Andrew P. Lowery, who lists addresses in Brookport and Kevil, is wanted in McCracken, Livingston and Carlisle Counties.

Lowery is wanted in Paducah in connection with a theft investigation.

According Paducah Police, the 32-year-old is accused of using check reported stolen by Livingston County resident to by a motorcycle from a business.

They said warrants for Lowery’s arrest have been issued for two counts of felony theft by deception, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, receiving stolen property and contempt of court.

In addition to charges in Paducah, police said Lowery is out on bond from Massac County on a failing to comply with the sex offender registry charge and in McCracken County he is charged with first-degree burglary, violation of an EPO/DVO, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree forgery, theft by deception ($10,000 or more), and four counts of contempt of court.

Lowery is described as 6-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 307 pounds and has reddish hair and beard.

Anyone with information on Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.