New contract approved for Cave-in-Rock Ferry

(KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a release that the Cave-in-Rock Ferry will continue under a new two-year contract.

According to KYTC, the new agreement will keep the Cave-in-Rock Ferry operating on its regular schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects KY Hwy 91 in Crittenden County, Ky., with Ill. Route 1 in Hardin County, Ill. and carries approximately 500 vehicles across the river each day.

The new contract provides $3,324,000 for the ferry through June 30, 2024.

The ferry operation is jointly funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) through the Ohio River Ferry Authority operated by the Crittenden County Fiscal Court.

Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom issued the following statement on the new contract:

“To say that I’m happy is an understatement. I am thankful for the assistance of Governor Beshear, Secretary Gray, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff, ferry operator Lonnie Lewis, the legal team, and many others who were involved in getting this contract completed without a disruption in service.

“This ferry provides a critical tourism and commerce connection between Illinois and Kentucky. We have several hundred commuters who depend on the ferry for daily access to jobs. We have dozens of businesses on both sides of the river who connect to customers via the ferry. The economic impact of this ferry goes well beyond Crittenden County and Hardin County.”

For more information on the ferry schedule and operating status, go to www.facebook.com/CIRFerry.

