Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New contract approved for Cave-in-Rock Ferry

The new contract provides $3,324,000 for the ferry through June 30, 2024.
The new contract provides $3,324,000 for the ferry through June 30, 2024.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a release that the Cave-in-Rock Ferry will continue under a new two-year contract.

According to KYTC, the new agreement will keep the Cave-in-Rock Ferry operating on its regular schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects KY Hwy 91 in Crittenden County, Ky., with Ill. Route 1 in Hardin County, Ill. and carries approximately 500 vehicles across the river each day.

The new contract provides $3,324,000 for the ferry through June 30, 2024.

The ferry operation is jointly funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) through the Ohio River Ferry Authority operated by the Crittenden County Fiscal Court.

Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom issued the following statement on the new contract:

“To say that I’m happy is an understatement. I am thankful for the assistance of Governor Beshear, Secretary Gray, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff, ferry operator Lonnie Lewis, the legal team, and many others who were involved in getting this contract completed without a disruption in service.  

“This ferry provides a critical tourism and commerce connection between Illinois and Kentucky. We have several hundred commuters who depend on the ferry for daily access to jobs. We have dozens of businesses on both sides of the river who connect to customers via the ferry. The economic impact of this ferry goes well beyond Crittenden County and Hardin County.”

For more information on the ferry schedule and operating status, go to www.facebook.com/CIRFerry.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
B.J. and Summer Babbs said they turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.
Heartland couple worried about having children with new Mo. trigger law
According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28...
Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash

Latest News

Tips to eat healthier on a budget.
Tips to eat healthier while on a budget
Volume level warning on a firework.
Heartland audiologist gives tips on firework safety
With firework season in full bloom, here are some ways to prevent damaging your hearing.
Protecting your ears from firework explosions
HB 1606 provides state funds for facilities that provide mental health services and substance...
Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s homelessness measure signed into law