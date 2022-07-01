Heartland Votes
MSHP: Plan a safe Fourth of July weekend

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott shares what you can do to have a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday weekend.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Plan for a safe Fourth of July holiday weekend by making smart choices in following all Missouri traffic and boating laws. That’s the message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

All available MSHP troopers will be out in force over the weekend patrolling roadways and waterways making sure everyone is following the state’s laws.

They will be keeping an eye out for impaired boat operators and drivers.

It’s part of the C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) and Operation Dry Water initiative, which starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1 and goes through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

“If alcohol is part of your plans this weekend, we encourage people to make sure they have a designated, sober driver,” said MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott.

Highway patrol recommends having a committed designated driver before heading to a gathering.

Parrott also suggests getting your vehicle checked out before hitting the road this weekend, such as tire pressure and tread.

“The heat is building, and we saw it a couple of weeks ago where it was so hot on the pavement that tires were blowing,” explained Parrott.

Boaters are also urged to have a sober operator and to be alert for other boaters and swimmers.

MSHP troopers will be out on Heartland rivers and lakes conducting safety checks.

“They make boat stops, but they do safety inspections,” said Parrott. “If you are curious of the proper safety equipment, flag one of us down and they will do a free inspection for you and put a sticker on your windshield so you know you are taken care of.”

Travelers and boaters needing help or witness anything criminal can contact the nearest MSHP troop headquarters through the Patrol Emergency Report Line at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone.

