Mother Nature will have her own fireworks this weekend

Rain and thunderstorms chances will increase as we push into Saturday and Sunday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms expected both days, with the best chances happening in the afternoon and early evening hours. Severe weather chances look low, but there will be some very heavy rain and thunder and lightning! Remember if you are close enough to hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Many of the showers and thunderstorms will die off after sunset each night. Outside of the showers and thunderstorms it will be hot and sticky with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Monday will be the driest day of the holiday weekend, with just a small chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. With more of the Heartland staying dry it will be hotter, with feels like number close to 100. Next week’s work week looks very hot and humid, heat advisories may be needed as widespread triple digits heat indices return.

