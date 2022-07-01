Man arrested on child porn possession charges in Farmington, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit leads to the arrest of a Farmington man.

Investigators said they found and seized child pornography and a cell phone when they searched a home on the 100 block of Garson Lane in Farmington on Wednesday, June 29.

MSHP said Carl Hart, 36, was arrested at the home.

Hart was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

He is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on $250,000 bond.

