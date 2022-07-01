Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park wins #1 ‘Best State Park for RVing/Camping’ in the nation

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park was named #1 in the country for “Best State Park for RVing/Camping.”

According to a release from Missouri State Parks, it was nominated in May by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is surrounded by the St. Francois Mountains and offers camping, hiking, picnicking and more.

Read about its history here.

USA Today says a panel of experts partnered with its 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

See the full list of winners here.

