IDPH announce over 28k new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths this past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 28,216 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 74 deaths, on Friday, July 1.

These are the latest numbers since IDPH last reported on June 24.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,435,405 cases, including 34,150 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,154 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 122 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 221 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

“As we celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, everyone should be aware that 81 counties in Illinois are rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “This means that people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes are at higher risk. We remind holiday hosts to think of the safety of friends and family. You should hold events outdoors if possible, and in well-ventilated spaces if indoors. If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up-to-date and boosted on your vaccinations. If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”

The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Brown, Champaign, Christian. Clark, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Menard, Peoria, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Wayne and Williamson in southern Illinois.

According to IDPH, a total of 22,677,349 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,793 doses. Since June 24, 75,552 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated and more than 53 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

