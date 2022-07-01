Heartland Votes
Hot & Humid Holiday Weekend

Chance of Storms Every Day...
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A warm and humid start to the morning with temperatures and dew points both in the 70s. Mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures will hold through most of the day as areas climb into the low 90s. During the afternoon and early evening, a few isolated showers and storms can occur. Tonight, temperatures remain in the low 70s.

A frontal boundary will stall out over the Heartland on Saturday and bring the chances of scattered showers and storms across the area. Most activity will remain under severe limits, but there is a small chance of an isolated strong storm with damaging winds. This boundary will meander around us through Sunday as well with chances of showers and storms in the forecast.

Monday (4th of July), anticipate lower chances of storms but warmer temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits! Daily chances of pop-up showers and storms through next week.

-Lisa

