LIVE: Gov. Parson news conference on remaining legislative items

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is holding a news conference on remaining legislative items.

The news conference starts at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol.

On Friday, the governor signed eight more bills into law.

On Thursday, he signed the “No Patient Left Alone Act” into law and the state’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget bills.

On Wednesday, he signed House Bill 1878, which requires all Missourians to show a voter ID and repeals the use of mail-in ballots.

