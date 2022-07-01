Heartland Votes
Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Parson news conference on remaining legislative items

Governor Mike Parson is holding a news conference on remaining legislative items.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is holding a news conference on remaining legislative items.

The news conference starts at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol.

On Friday, the governor signed eight more bills into law.

On Thursday, he signed the “No Patient Left Alone Act” into law and the state’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget bills.

On Wednesday, he signed House Bill 1878, which requires all Missourians to show a voter ID and repeals the use of mail-in ballots.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting
B.J. and Summer Babbs said they turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.
Heartland couple worried about having children with new Mo. trigger law
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash
Shawn Yount was sentenced to 50 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Southeast Mo. ‘serial burglar’ sentenced to 50 years in prison

Latest News

LIVE: Gov. Parson holds news conference on remaining legislative items
Climb through ancient beauty at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park.
Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park wins #1 ‘Best State Park for RVing/Camping’ in the nation
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
One person is dead and a teen is facing charges of murder in connection with a deadly...
Teen facing murder charge in connection with deadly Williamson Co. shooting