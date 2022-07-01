First Alert: Hot, muggy 1st day of July with isolated storm chances

(KFVS) - July is starting off with muggy above average temperatures hot and storm chances.

Skies will be mostly sunny with temps climbing into the low 90s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening.

Tonight will remain warm with temps in the 70s.

The Forth of July holiday weekend is looking very warm with highs around 90 and very sticky.

A front will stall out over the Heartland on Saturday, increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Storms will remain below severe limits, but there is a chance of an isolated strong storm with damaging winds.

Shower and storm chances stick around through Sunday.

The Fourth of July (Monday) is looking drier with lower chances for storms, but it will be even warmer.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Next week looks to be even hotter, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 90s with ‘feels-like’ numbers well into the triple digits.

Pop-up showers and storms also remain in the forecast through next week.

