First Alert Friday Forecast

Welcome to July! Our upcoming weather is looking appropriate, with a few gully-washer storms likely this weekend followed by some sweltering heat and humidity for next week. In the short term, a few isolated storms look possible this afternoon and evening, but should not be widespread. Heat indices should peak near or a bit above 100 this afternoon. For tomorrow through Sunday a weak frontal boundary stalls over the region, enhancing the threat of thunderstorms for the weekend. A few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours will be possible. SPC has us in a level 1/marginal risk of severe for the weekend.

Next week looks uncomfortably hot and humid as an upper ridge builds over the Southeast. This will decrease our storm chances but increase our temps: highs for much of next week look to be in the mid 90s, with dew points in the 70s. This will put the heat index in the 105-110 range for much of the week. Some models are hinting at a weak front late in the week, but this has been fading on recent runs, so we may be stuck with this pattern for a while.

