Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman

According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the...
According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the 38,000-block of Route WW in Campbell, Missouri.(Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – Deputies need your help finding a missing Missouri woman.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 50-year-old Mary Ruth Blevins.

According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the 38,000-block of Route WW in Campbell, Missouri.

Deputies said Blevins was involved in a domestic dispute with Michael Skyler Kinder, 29, that involved weapons. She last had contact with her mother three days before the dispute.

Blevins is believed to be in a black 2002 Ford Mustang with a Missouri license plate, RF1Z1G. The direction of travel is unknown, and the vehicle has a primer color hood.

According to deputies, Blevins is white, 5′ 4″, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Kinder is white, 5′ 10″, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know anything about Blevins’ and/or Kinder’s location, you are urged to call 911 or the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department at 573-888-2409.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure were killed...
Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting
B.J. and Summer Babbs said they turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.
Heartland couple worried about having children with new Mo. trigger law
From left: Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner were charged with first-degree murder, armed...
2 charged with murder in death of missing woman found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
Kaylee Eaves, 26, was reported missing in Bollinger County on Thursday morning, June 30.
Major case squad activated in missing Bollinger County woman case

Latest News

Officials are expecting record highs of travelers for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
Record number of travelers expected for holiday weekend
A view of Lake George in Marion, Ky. on Monday, June 27.
Transportation Secretary Gray issues order to help deliver water to City of Marion
Protesters gathered at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon, July 1.
Rally for abortion rights held in Cape Girardeau
A couple in Cape Girardeau County were charged with the murder of Jessi Wilfong, who went...
Couple charged with murder in Cape Girardeau Co.
The Saint Francis Foundation Power of One campaign raised a total of $208,000, exceeding its...
Saint Francis Foundation Power of One campaign raises over $200k