Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – Deputies need your help finding a missing Missouri woman.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 50-year-old Mary Ruth Blevins.

According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the 38,000-block of Route WW in Campbell, Missouri.

Deputies said Blevins was involved in a domestic dispute with Michael Skyler Kinder, 29, that involved weapons. She last had contact with her mother three days before the dispute.

Blevins is believed to be in a black 2002 Ford Mustang with a Missouri license plate, RF1Z1G. The direction of travel is unknown, and the vehicle has a primer color hood.

According to deputies, Blevins is white, 5′ 4″, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Kinder is white, 5′ 10″, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know anything about Blevins’ and/or Kinder’s location, you are urged to call 911 or the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department at 573-888-2409.

