Carbondale man arrested in connection with shooting

A man was arrested in connection with a Carbondale shooting investigation.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting on June 26.

Terrill A. Walker, 44, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal and terroristic threats.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street around 12:17 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

No one was injured, but police say they did receive reports of several vehicles struck by gunfire.

Investigators identified the suspect as Walker and said he fired multiple shots at a group of people around 2:27 a.m. on June 26.

Officers said they also investigated threats he made against a Carbondale organization.

On June 29, they got an arrest warrant for Walker and on June 30 around 5:37 p.m., police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department found Walker in the 2100 block of West Woodriver Drive.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Jackson County Jail. His bond was set at $1,250,000.

