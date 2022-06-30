Heartland Votes
Warmer & More Humid Today

Chance of isolated precipitation this afternoon...
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.(Source: cNews/Gabriel)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Clear skies this morning with temperatures in the low 60s and a few isolated upper 50s. Mostly sunny to sunny today with temperatures creeping back into the low 90s by the afternoon. Southerly winds return and will slowly increase dew points making it feel muggy later today. During the peak heat hours, isolated showers/storms are possible but chances are low and most areas will remain dry.

Tonight, temperatures will only drop into the lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures appear to remain in the 90s for our extended forecast in addition to humid conditions. We are continuing to track a cold front that will move into the Heartland on Friday, stall out over the weekend that can produce scattered showers and storms. Good news, the 4th of July is hinting at slightly drier weather with only isolated chances of rain/storms. Stay tuned!

-Lisa

