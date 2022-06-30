Southeast Mo. ‘serial burglar’ sentenced to 50 years in prison

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A “serial burglar” was sentenced to 50 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver on Thursday, June 30, Shawn Yount, of Advance and Bell City, was sentenced by the Honorable Joe Z. Satterfield.

He said the sentence follows a week-long jury trial that began on May 2. At the end, the jury returned guilty verdicts on five separate burglaries.

“Shawn Yount has been a menace to Stoddard County business owners and residents. That now ends today,” Oliver said in a release. “He is a professional criminal and very good at making prosecuting him extremely difficult. This was a complicated and detailed trial that our office put together over several months. The case investigation and evidence gathering was done primarily by Captain Garry Brady with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, Advance Police Department, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. I cannot commend highly enough the tireless and excellent work our law enforcement officials provided to stop this career criminal.”

According to the release from the prosecuting attorney’s office, evidence was presented over the course of the trial that showed Yount’s planning and commission of the burglaries with multiple accomplices.

The string of burglaries targeted business and homes in the Advance area, as well as the Mennonite Community in Stoddard County.

Oliver said Yount’s criminal history included 15 prior felony convictions in several different counties for convictions of robbery, kidnapping and numerous burglaries.

