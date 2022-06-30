Heartland Votes
Rain and thunderstorm chances increase for the holiday weekend!

(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Sticky and warm nights return! We’ve had so many nice nights over the past few days, but tonight will be more typical for the summer. Lows will drop into the lower 70s across most of the area. Friday will be hot and humid and a few showers and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 90s, with feels like numbers in the upper 90s for most of the Heartland. Showers and thunderstorms become a little more widespread for your Saturday forecast. It won’t be all day rain, but there will be numerous showers and thunderstorms. Outside of the storms it will be hot and humid. Rain chances drop for the 4th of July, back to about a 20% chance for a storm. Next week looks even hotter with feels like numbers well into the triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday.

