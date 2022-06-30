Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Racing is back at Benton Speedway

Dirt Car Summer Nationals return to Benton Speedway
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - When Benton Speedway closed in 2014, there was no plan for it to re-open. Even Rob Russell didn’t have that intention after buying the property.

“We began to clean up (the property )and fix it up,” said Russell. “Everyone just assumed that we were going to fix (the track).”

“There was so much hype and people were talking about it say, ‘Will you please get this track going again. We really miss this track!’”

With motivation from the community, Russell restored the track. On Wednesday, Benton Speedway was set to host a major event: the DIRTcar Summer National series for the first time since 1997.

However, following hot (practice) laps, a number of DIRTcar drivers and officials did not feel comfortable racing due to unfavorable track conditions. As a result, the event was no longer sanctioned by DIRTcar and multiple races were cancelled.

Still, after a long delay, the B-Modified and Factory Stock models hit the track. Major racing was back at Benton Speedway.

“We will do whatever it takes,” Russell said. “We will buy whatever equipment we need to to make things perfect, and that’s what our plan is moving forward.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28...
Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
The unofficial results are in for the Illinois General Primary Election held on Tuesday, June 28.
ELECTION RESULTS: Illinois primary
Savannah Leckie
An Ozark County mother, charged with murder, describes how she disposed of her child’s body

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 6/29
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 6/29
Dirt Car Summer Nationals return to Benton Speedway
Dirt Car Summer Nationals return to Benton Speedway
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 6/29
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 6/29
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 6/28/22
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 6/28/22