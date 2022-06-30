Racing is back at Benton Speedway

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - When Benton Speedway closed in 2014, there was no plan for it to re-open. Even Rob Russell didn’t have that intention after buying the property.

“We began to clean up (the property )and fix it up,” said Russell. “Everyone just assumed that we were going to fix (the track).”

“There was so much hype and people were talking about it say, ‘Will you please get this track going again. We really miss this track!’”

With motivation from the community, Russell restored the track. On Wednesday, Benton Speedway was set to host a major event: the DIRTcar Summer National series for the first time since 1997.

However, following hot (practice) laps, a number of DIRTcar drivers and officials did not feel comfortable racing due to unfavorable track conditions. As a result, the event was no longer sanctioned by DIRTcar and multiple races were cancelled.

Still, after a long delay, the B-Modified and Factory Stock models hit the track. Major racing was back at Benton Speedway.

“We will do whatever it takes,” Russell said. “We will buy whatever equipment we need to to make things perfect, and that’s what our plan is moving forward.”

