Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mt. Vernon, Ill. Sanitary Sewer Project moves forward with IEPA loan approval

City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel says the total cost of the project is $5,088,597.79.
City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel says the total cost of the project is $5,088,597.79.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has approved the loan to the City of Mt. Vernon for a large Sanitary Sewer improvement project.

The project includes the construction of new force mains for the Maple Street and Wagner Road lift stations, construction of new gravity flow lines, inlets to the sanitary sewer plant and the lining of various sewer lines in the area of Mannen Street in Mt. Vernon.

City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel says the total cost of the project is $5,088,597.79. This loan is for a term of 20 years at an interest rate of .83% and the approval also includes principal forgiveness in the amount of $1,526,579.34 which is 30% of the project cost.

“We are continuing to improve the utilities in the City of Mt. Vernon, and this is an important part of the plan to improve the Sanitary Sewer collection system,” said Councilman Ray Botch, Chairman of the Utilities Committee. “The City team has worked very hard to be able to see these projects through to improve the sanitary sewer collection system, maintain the sewer plant, and reduce the inflow and infiltration of storm water into the sanitary sewer. This is great news for the City of Mt. Vernon and a giant step forward toward our improvement goals,” said Botch.

This project was started in 2019 when Heneghan and Associates was engaged to do the engineering and IEPA application.

“It’s been a long process to get to this point. We are very pleased to receive this approval from the IEPA. It would be much more difficult for us to manage the cost of these projects without assistance from the IEPA. The next step is approval of the bids which should be coming very soon so we can hopefully begin construction early Fall 2022. This is one of larger sanitary sewer projects for the City of Mt. Vernon,” said Bechtel.

The completion of this project is expected to be July 2023 if construction begins early this fall.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
B.J. and Summer Babbs said they turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.
Heartland couple worried about having children with new Mo. trigger law
According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28...
Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide
The Pilot House and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony...
Ribbon cutting scheduled for Pilot House’s new location

Latest News

The CDC is advising all those at high risk to seek health care if symptomatic.
CDC investigate multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections
Shawn Yount was sentenced to 50 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Southeast Mo. ‘serial burglar’ sentenced to 50 years in prison
Dr. Smith said the Community Health Workers played a significant role in Illinois’ COVID-19...
Ill. Community Health Workers receive funding from IDPH, CDC
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move