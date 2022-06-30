McCracken Co. to receive $500K for road repairs

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Fiscal Court was awarded $500,000 for road improvements.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, the money will go toward improvements to about a third of a mile of Stuart Nelson Park Road in Paducah.

Judge/Executive Craig Clymer said in the release it’s a narrow street, only 18-feet wide, with inadequate drainage.

The county plans to rebuild the affected section to make three lanes, including a center turn lane for businesses and 5-foot sidewalks on each side.

According to the release, the improved road will be the main access to a new athletic complex with seven soccer fields, six baseball fields, two softball fields, a playground, grandstand and parking for 800 vehicles.

“This new athletic complex will fit the vision of a regional destination facility benefiting the local community and helping highlight the unique character of Paducah and McCracken County,” Judge Clymer said.

Other awards include:

Perry County Fiscal Court - $856,100

Ohio County Fiscal Court - $400,000

City of Russellville - $52,285

The money is part of more than $1.8 million in discretionary transportation funding to help local governments make road repairs to promote local economic development.

“These projects were thoughtfully planned, well-designed and will benefit the people of their communities,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “In addition to new pavement, the work will include repair of road base failures, improved drainage and design changes to help traffic flow more smoothly and safely.”

The projects were submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for discretionary fund consideration.

Staff in the local Department of Highways districts evaluated the projects on factors including safety, traffic volume and economic impact.

In each case, the local government approved for funding is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by KYTC.

With this latest round, more than $47.9 million in discretionary transportation funding has been awarded since January 2020.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.