Heartland Votes
Man wanted after running from police on I-55 at 133mm

A man is wanted after running from police on Interstate 55.
A man is wanted after running from police on Interstate 55.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after running from police on Interstate 55.

According to an alert from the Perry County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, June 30, the man was last seen running from police at the 133 mile marker.

They said he is possibly armed.

He is described as wearing a black shirt and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department or text your tip anonymously to 888777.

