KY 94/Main St. to close July 4 in Murray for Independence Day parade

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Murray will close a section of KY 94/Main Street on Monday, July 4.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it will be closed from U.S. 641/12th Street (mile point 9.769) to KY 2594/Industrial Drive (mile point 10.828) for the Freedom Fest parade.

They said cross streets will also be closed at intersections with KY 94 along this route.

The closure starts at 8:15 a.m. and will remain closed through noon.

The Freedom Fest parade will start at 9:30 a.m. Check out this Fourth of July event and others here.

According to KYTC, there will be no marked detour. However, you may self-detour via U.S. 641/North 12th Street, U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street and KY 2594/Industrial Drive.

