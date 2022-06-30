KY 94/Main St. to close July 4 in Murray for Independence Day parade

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Murray will close a section of KY 94/Main Street on Monday, July 4.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it will be closed from U.S. 641/12th Street (mile point 9.769) to KY 2594/Industrial Drive (mile point 10.828) for the Freedom Fest parade.

They said cross streets will also be closed at intersections with KY 94 along this route.

The closure starts at 8:15 a.m. and will remain closed through noon.

The Freedom Fest parade will start at 9:30 a.m. Check out this Fourth of July event and others here.

According to KYTC, there will be no marked detour. However, you may self-detour via U.S. 641/North 12th Street, U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street and KY 2594/Industrial Drive.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.