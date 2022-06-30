Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban

The ruling means abortions are temporarily legal again in Kentucky.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has issued a ruling to temporarily block Kentucky’s ban on abortions.

PREVIOUS: Hearing held on ACLU challenge to Kentucky abortion ban

The ACLU filed the lawsuit Monday, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Kentucky’s trigger law, which was passed in 2019, went into effect immediately, banning abortions in the state. The ALCU says the ban violates the state’s constitution.

A judge heard arguments Wednesday in the case. The judge granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order against the trigger law on Thursday.

The ruling means abortions are temporarily legal again in Kentucky.

The ALCU released this statement after the judge’s decision:

“We’re glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth’s cruel abortion bans. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe last Friday, numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care. Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over — especially with politicians like Attorney General Daniel Cameron doing everything they can to score political points at the expense of Kentuckians’ wellbeing. We won’t stop fighting for people’s ability to access the essential abortion care they need in Kentucky. The government should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will.”

Judges have also temporarily blocked similar trigger laws in Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

A hearing on Kentucky’s trigger law is scheduled for next Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28...
Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide
B.J. and Summer Babbs said they turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.
Heartland couple worried about having children with new Mo. trigger law
Richard Gabriel Shenoskey, of Cedarville, Michigan, was arrested after Dexter Police said he...
Dexter Police arrest man after high speed chase
The unofficial results are in for the Illinois General Primary Election held on Tuesday, June 28.
ELECTION RESULTS: Illinois primary

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Caruthersville Police said officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the east side...
Caruthersville Police investigating shooting with multiple crime scenes
Project A.B.L.E. is aimed to help reduce mistakes, prevent misconduct and promote health and...
Sikeston DPS train to reduce mistakes, build community relations
McCracken County Sheriff to retire early
McCracken County Sheriff to retire early