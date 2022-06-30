Hydrogen-powered equipment company to open multi-million dollar manufacturing facility in Paducah area

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A hydrogen-powered equipment company started in a Heartland garage plans to open a manufacturing facility in the Paducah area.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, HHO Carbon Clean Systems LLC will be investing $6.65 million to open and equip the facility, which will create 35 full-time jobs in the coming years.

The president of the Greater Paducah Economic Development, Bruce Wilcox, says the jobs will pay an average of $25 per hour, plus benefits.

The site for the new manufacturing facility has not been settled on.

The governor’s office said HHO makes hydrogen-based carbon cleaning systems for diesel engines and torches used for heating, welding, brazing and cutting.

The new facility will produce hydrogen based mobile carbon cleaning systems for diesel fuel combustion engines and a new product line of hydrogen-based torches.

“We see ourselves as the leading on-demand hydrogen solutions company in the country, not only tackling the challenges of automotive maintenance and repair, but also offering effective solutions where fuel costs have simply become untenable,” said HHO founder Jared English. “HHO’s products and services offer increased fuel mileage, cost savings on replacement and repair, decreased emissions and safe alternatives to compressed combustibles. We are excited to continue our growth while offering opportunities to western Kentucky.”

The governor’s office said English began his business in his garage in Metropolis and the business has quickly grown to include five franchisees across the United States.

The company has goals of developing hydrogen-powered generators for passenger vehicles which will help to lower emissions and increase fuel mileage.

Paducah and McCracken County leaders stated they are excited about HHO investing in the community.

“HHO is bringing our community an innovative, green and environmentally friendly business that is consistent with other investments in our community, whether currently present or arriving soon,” said McCracken County Judge/Executive Craig Clymer. “It will be a great asset for us.”

“I am elated HHO Carbon Clean Systems has chosen Paducah/McCracken County in which to grow their business,” said Paducah Mayor George Bray. “The innovation and ingenuity of the HHO founders coupled with the strong work ethic of our work force, is a true formula for success. Our community will provide the platform for their company’s growth and the City of Paducah is truly excited to have them here.

According to the governor’s office, HHO will receive up to $600,000 through a 15-year tax incentive agreement from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) under the Kentucky Business Investment program.

