Heartland couple is worried about new Mo. trigger law

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A Heartland couple has always dreamed of becoming parents, but they’re worried about how the new abortion law will impact their journey to having a baby.

An emotional B.J. and Summer Babbs tell me after 10 years of trying to have a baby.

“With trying to conceive there’s always the emotional roller coaster every month of not,” Summer Babbs said.

They turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.

“Our options before when we went to our appointments in the beginning were to disregard the embryos or to donate them to science and the final option was to donate them to another couple who is unable to produce their own embryos for whatever reason,” Babbs said.

But now, under Missouri’s new abortion law, that procedure will change for them.

“We now only have the option to donate them to another couple from what we understand from what our doctor has spoken with us about just disregarding them is not an option now,” said Summer Babbs.

“It definitely is a very big decision what to do with those embryos,” Babbs said.

The couple is taking a creative approach to try and raise money for IVF by baking and selling items at the Charleston Farmer’s Market.

The Babbs tell me they’re hoping to make their dream of becoming parents a reality.

“We look forward to the end goal of having a baby eventually and being able to share,” Babbs said.

“With the community support and everyone that’s helped us out just seeing that we’ve got the doctor matched up it really feels like were gonna see it happen,” said B.J. Babbs.

The couple will be baking and selling items every Wednesday at the Charleston’s farmers market to help with the cost of their IVF journey.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.