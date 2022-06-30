Heartland audiologist gives tips on firework safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Any kid could tell you their favorite type of firework and what it sounds like. Many of them like the ones with the loudest sounds.

Usually, the ones with the ‘biggest boom’ can cause the most damage.

Dr. Cathy Willen, an audiologist in Cape Girardeau, sees patients every summer with temporary hearing loss caused by fireworks. She says its not uncommon, especially in children.

“Because their ear canals are smaller, they have a greater impact from the sound pressure,” Dr. Willen said.

Fireworks that you set off in your backyard are probably more dangerous than the ones you would see at a professional display. Kids get so excited that they can’t help but get closer.

“When they get too close the sound pressure level can be 150 to 160 decibels which is like a shotgun blast going off,” Willen said. “It destroys those little inner hair cells and they just can’t grow back.”

Chelsea Gilman is a mom of four. Her family loves shooting off fireworks in their backyard every year. The kids love being involved in the festivities.

“They like them loud, they like them colorful and bright and all the different kind of fireworks,” Gilman said.

Gilman said the children are allowed to help light smaller fireworks with parent instruction, but with anything big they make sure the kids keep their distance.

Larger, professional shows have a certain distance marked off to keep viewers safe.

“So, you’re safer probably going to the big shows than backyard fireworks,” Willen said.

