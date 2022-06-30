Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland audiologist gives tips on firework safety

With firework season in full bloom, here are some ways to prevent damaging your hearing.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Any kid could tell you their favorite type of firework and what it sounds like. Many of them like the ones with the loudest sounds.

Usually, the ones with the ‘biggest boom’ can cause the most damage.

Dr. Cathy Willen, an audiologist in Cape Girardeau, sees patients every summer with temporary hearing loss caused by fireworks. She says its not uncommon, especially in children.

“Because their ear canals are smaller, they have a greater impact from the sound pressure,” Dr. Willen said.

Fireworks that you set off in your backyard are probably more dangerous than the ones you would see at a professional display. Kids get so excited that they can’t help but get closer.

“When they get too close the sound pressure level can be 150 to 160 decibels which is like a shotgun blast going off,” Willen said. “It destroys those little inner hair cells and they just can’t grow back.”

Chelsea Gilman is a mom of four. Her family loves shooting off fireworks in their backyard every year. The kids love being involved in the festivities.

“They like them loud, they like them colorful and bright and all the different kind of fireworks,” Gilman said.

Gilman said the children are allowed to help light smaller fireworks with parent instruction, but with anything big they make sure the kids keep their distance.

Larger, professional shows have a certain distance marked off to keep viewers safe.

“So, you’re safer probably going to the big shows than backyard fireworks,” Willen said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
B.J. and Summer Babbs said they turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.
Heartland couple worried about having children with new Mo. trigger law
According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28...
Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide
The Pilot House and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony...
Ribbon cutting scheduled for Pilot House’s new location

Latest News

Tips to eat healthier on a budget.
Tips to eat healthier while on a budget
With firework season in full bloom, here are some ways to prevent damaging your hearing.
Protecting your ears from firework explosions
HB 1606 provides state funds for facilities that provide mental health services and substance...
Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s homelessness measure signed into law
Governor Mike Parson signed Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget bills on Thursday, June 30.
Gov. Parson signs FY23 state operating budget bills