Group donates laptops in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A group in Illinois is giving new life to some old electronics.

A multi-faith, non-profit organization donated five upcycled laptops to the Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo on Thursday, June 30.

Jones said he’s excited to provide new tech opportunities to his community.

“The kids can actually have the cameras on the computers, and will give them a different dimension of activity,” he said. “So, this takes us to that next level.”

Faith in Place will donate more laptops next week to City Hall in Harrisburg.

