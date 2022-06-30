Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Group donates laptops in Cairo, Ill.

A multi-faith, non-profit organization donated five upcycled laptops to the Harold S. Jones...
A multi-faith, non-profit organization donated five upcycled laptops to the Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo on Thursday, June 30.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A group in Illinois is giving new life to some old electronics.

A multi-faith, non-profit organization donated five upcycled laptops to the Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo on Thursday, June 30.

Jones said he’s excited to provide new tech opportunities to his community.

“The kids can actually have the cameras on the computers, and will give them a different dimension of activity,” he said. “So, this takes us to that next level.”

Faith in Place will donate more laptops next week to City Hall in Harrisburg.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
B.J. and Summer Babbs said they turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.
Heartland couple worried about having children with new Mo. trigger law
According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28...
Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide
The Pilot House and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony...
Ribbon cutting scheduled for Pilot House’s new location

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
PMR, an auto repair shop in Marion, Ill., will be collecting money and toys at their location...
Celebrate Christmas in July with Toys for Tots fundraiser in southern Ill.
The CDC is advising all those at high risk to seek health care if symptomatic.
CDC investigate multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections
Shawn Yount was sentenced to 50 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Southeast Mo. ‘serial burglar’ sentenced to 50 years in prison