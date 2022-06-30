Gov. Parson signs FY23 state operating budget bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget bills on Thursday, June 30.

“We want to thank all of the legislators who helped pass this historic budget that cements our state’s strong financial position and provides tremendous opportunities for Missourians, both today and tomorrow,” Governor Parson said. “Informed by the needs of Missourians all across the state, we have once again passed a balanced and conservative budget that benefits every Missourian.”

The Missouri FY23 state operating budget is approximately $47.5 billion, including $12.5 billion in general revenue.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the FY23 budget bills include hundreds of millions of dollars for critical infrastructure projects:

$608 million for investments in drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure

$356.5 million for broadband expansion projects

$160 million for efficient and innovative transportation projects across the state

$100 million for rural route repair projects

$75 million for the Transportation Cost-Share program

$8.5 million for rural health telehealth access

$12.9 million for public transit

Some education and workforce development investments include:

$3.6 billion to again fully fund the K-12 Foundation Formula

$460.1 million for capital improvement projects at public higher education institutions

$429.5 million to strengthen the state’s child care and early childhood education network

$328.4 million to fully fund school transportation needs

$75 million to develop new shovel-ready industrial sites

$51.6 million core funding increase for state four-year higher education institutions

$31.5 million for the third year of MoExcels projects and employer-driven workforce training investments

$30 million for Missouri One Start to assist employers, train and upskill workers, and upgrade training infrastructure

$21.8 million to partner with schools districts to increase baseline K-12 educator pay to $38,000 per year

$20 million to upgrade and improve Missouri’s 57 area career centers

$16 million for the Missouri Technology Corporation to promote entrepreneurship and innovation

$10 million for higher education agricultural innovation in education workforce programs

$10 million for MoExcels program projects at private non-profit institutions

$9.1 million for Missouri One Start

$7 million for dual credit and enrollment scholarships

$6 million for A+ schools program

$500,000 for Jobs for America’s Graduates

Projects to improve the health, safety and economic well-being of communities across the state included in the budget:

$955 million for provider rate standardization and to improve MO HealthNet program integrity and access to care for vulnerable Missourians

$148.7 million for community provider capital improvements and to expand services to underserved populations

$104.7 million for a new public safety crime lab that will assist local law enforcement agencies

$100 million for Community Development and Revitalization grants

$94.9 million to invest in new small businesses

$78.6 million for the construction of a new multidisciplinary state health lab

$50 million for developmental disability and behavioral health services

$30 million for local tourism asset development

$30 million for a first responders grant program

$30.5 million to implement the 988 Crisis Hotline

$29.2 million for Area Agencies on Aging

$24 million for services for victims of crime

$12.8 million for substance use response grants for local governments

$5.8 million for Missouri Autism Centers

$4.4 million for 911 dispatch centers

$2.5 million for the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to help combat the opioid crisis

$1 million for law enforcement academy scholarships

$550,000 for crisis counseling services for law enforcement officers

$420,000 for Youth Behavioral Health Liaisons

This year, Governor Parson approved needed upgrades and investments in state government:

$500 million extraordinary payment to the Missouri State Employee Retirement System

$228 million to continue state employee pay raises provided in the 2022 Supplemental Budget Bill

$126.1 million to develop and modernize online government services

$100 million to accelerate the repayment of outstanding bond debt, a $148 million saving to taxpayers

$34.8 million for a state employee retirement savings incentive, up to a $75 match per month

$27.3 million to modernize the child support system

$16.8 million for MO HealthNet eligibility redeterminations

$7 million to update the Division of Youth Services Case Management system

In addition, Governor Parson issued 32 line-item vetoes, totaling nearly $644 million.

To view the complete list of budget vetoes,

