First Alert Thursday Forecast

By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After a few unusually nice days (including a record cool Tuesday morning!) we’re creeping back to ‘normal’ summer conditions now as southerly winds begin to blow in warmer and more humid air.  It will still be sunny and dry today, but afternoon highs will sneak back above 90 and dew points will be rising through the 60s.   By tomorrow (Friday) we’ll have enough moisture and instability for a few small showers or thunderstorms to pop up during the afternoon hours.

The upcoming weekend continues to look more unsettled as a weak front approaches from the north and stalls in the region.  This will increase shower and storm chances, especially Saturday and Sunday.  A few strong storms are possible as well…with gusty winds, heavy downpours and dangerous lightning a potential threat.  By Monday the front washes out and we should be drier but also a bit hotter.  Most of next week looks typical for early July:  hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm.

