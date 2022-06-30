Heartland Votes
First Alert: Hot & muggy

A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.
A beautiful summer day at Little Grand Canyon in Jackson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Jerica Copling)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The break from hot temperatures and high humidity comes to an end today.

Skies will be mostly sunny with temps creeping back into the low 90s.

Southerly winds will make it feel muggy later in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms are possible during the hotter afternoon hours, but chances are low and most areas will stay dry.

Tonight, temps will only drop into the lower 70s, under mostly clear skies.

Afternoon highs in the 90s and high humidity appears to be sticking around through the rest of the week and into next week.

A cold front moving into the Heartland on Friday could stall out over the weekend and produce scattered showers and storms.

The Fourth of July is looking slightly drier with only isolated chances of rain and storms. Stay tuned for updates.

