Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FBI, MNPD investigate attempted arson and vandalism at Nashville clinic

By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police began investigating an attempted arson of the anti-abortion resource center, Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street.

Midtown Hills Precinct officers reportedly responded to a burglar alarm at the facility at 1:38 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered that a front window had been smashed and an unignited Molotov cocktail-type device was inside. The side of the building was also spray painted with the words “Jane’s Revenge.”

The unignited device was sent to a crime laboratory for analysis.

MNPD Specialized Investigations Divison detectives and Hazardous Devices Unit officers are also assisting in the investigation.

MNPD said this is the first act of vandalism that Nashville has seen since the recent United States Supreme Court abortion decision. The police department is now working with the facility on ways to bolster security.

After Governor Bill Lee sent out this statement, Planned Parenthood had the following response:

Planned Parenthood fire suspects at large, arson investigation continues four months later

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri changes teacher testing requirements
Missouri changes teaching requirements to combat teacher shortage
B.J. and Summer Babbs said they turned to an in vitro fertilization clinic for hope.
Heartland couple worried about having children with new Mo. trigger law
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Grand jury decides not to charge driver in deadly MoDOT crash
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile said some of his fellow teammates recently surprised him...
Cardinals Bullpen surprises Naile with signed champagne bottle
Caruthersville police said officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the east side...
Caruthersville police investigating shooting with multiple crime scenes

Latest News

Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
UPDATE: Floyd County shooting suspect identified, facing three counts of murder
The new contract provides $3,324,000 for the ferry through June 30, 2024.
New contract approved for Cave-in-Rock Ferry
New Cave-in-Rock Ferry contract approved
New Cave-in-Rock Ferry contract approved
Grizzlies players give their final remarks on the 2021-2022 NBA season before heading into...
Morant reportedly signs 5-year, $193 million extension with Grizzlies
Starting July 1, Illinoisans can take a bit of a breather when paying for essential items due...
Illinoisans react to “Illinois Family Relief Plan”