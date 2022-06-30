FBI, MNPD investigate attempted arson and vandalism at Nashville clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police began investigating an attempted arson of the anti-abortion resource center, Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street.

Midtown Hills Precinct officers reportedly responded to a burglar alarm at the facility at 1:38 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered that a front window had been smashed and an unignited Molotov cocktail-type device was inside. The side of the building was also spray painted with the words “Jane’s Revenge.”

The unignited device was sent to a crime laboratory for analysis.

MNPD Specialized Investigations Divison detectives and Hazardous Devices Unit officers are also assisting in the investigation.

MNPD said this is the first act of vandalism that Nashville has seen since the recent United States Supreme Court abortion decision. The police department is now working with the facility on ways to bolster security.

This is terrorism and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Stand with us in supporting clinics like Hope Clinic who provide critical resources to Tennessee families. https://t.co/wh4O6c1YDq — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 30, 2022

After Governor Bill Lee sent out this statement, Planned Parenthood had the following response:

“When a right-wing terrorist burned a Knoxville health center to the ground, Bill Lee was silent. The hypocrisy is plain for all to see. The terrorists in Knoxville who burned down our health center are out there evading the law, and listening to our governor today knowing they have his full support. Gov. Bill Lee signed an abortion ban into law, which took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and women in Tennessee will die as a result. Planned Parenthood condemns violence in every form, but we can’t be silent on the harm Crisis Pregnancy Centers like Hope Clinic cause. We believe they should be peacefully regulated so they can no longer lie and mislead patients, which has been documented at length by the American Medical Association.”

