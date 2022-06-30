Celebrate Christmas in July with Toys for Tots fundraiser in southern Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Celebrate Christmas in July with a southern Illinois business’ Toys for Tots fundraiser.

PMR, an auto repair shop, will be collecting money and toys at their location all month long.

Customers who donate will receive some perks in return.

“Each year we’ve done Topple the Tow Truck with great success,” PMR manager Nicole Miskelley said. “We wanted to try to expand how many kids we help this year with a summer collection event as well.”

In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 15,000 toys and helped more than 3,300 children in five counties in the area.

They say all donations stay local.

