CDC investigate multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections

(KFVS) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating what they say is a multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections.

The CDC is advising all those at high risk to seek health care if symptomatic.

The following are key points released by the CDC regarding Listeria:

23 people infected with the outbreak strain have been reported from 10 states. Nearly all the people live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick, although the significance of this is not yet known.

22 people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported from Illinois.

Five people got sick during their pregnancy, and one illness resulted in a fetal loss.

A specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of this outbreak.

Pregnant people and their newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe Listeria infection.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

