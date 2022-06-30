Caruthersville Police investigating shooting with multiple crime scenes

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The sound of multiple gunshots, while on patrol, caused Caruthersville Police officers to rush to the east side of town early Thursday morning, June 30.

When officers arrived to the area of Adams and Belle Avenues, they saw multiple people and vehicles leave.

Caruthersville Police said investigators found multiple crime scenes with more than 50 different caliber shell casings.

Their investigation is ongoing.

