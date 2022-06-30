Heartland Votes
Cardinals Bullpen surprises Naile with signed champagne bottle

Charleston, Mo. native James Naile said some of his fellow teammates recently surprised him with a special gift.(KMOV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston native James Naile seems to be getting more comfortable with his role as a Cardinals reliever.

His nerves have settled a bit, in part thanks to the St. Louis pitching staff.

He said the bullpen surprised him with a nice bottle of champagne signed by everyone.

“...This is a keepsake. I mean, um, I just saw it just about a minute ago, so I’m overwhelmed.”

Naile has been a Cardinal fan all his life.

So far, he’s pitched one inning for the Big League club, giving up one hit but no runs.

