2 western Ky. riverports to receive grant money for improvements

Two Heartland riverports received grant money for infrastructure improvements and equipment...
Two Heartland riverports received grant money for infrastructure improvements and equipment upgrades.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Two Heartland riverports received grant money for infrastructure improvements and equipment upgrades.

Governor Andy Beshear announced $500,000 in grants, which must be locally matched, was awarded for eight separate projects at four riverports.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray approved the awards at the recommendation of the Kentucky Water Transportation Advisory Board, which reviewed the applications.

“The grants will help these riverports meet a range of needs for both operations and capacity,” Secretary Gray said.

In the Heartland, those riverports include:

Hickman-Fulton County Riverport Authority

  • $50,000 toward an array of stabilization and safety repairs to three aging mooring cells
  • $31,800 for dredging around port docks

Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority

  • $72,721 toward construction of a steel commodity hopper and gate system

The other ports include:

Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority

  • $105,058 toward purchase of a new winch system to position barges for loading/unloading
  • $110,229 to turn three acres of property into a dry bulk storage yard

Owensboro Riverport Authority

  • $57,490 toward replacement of a crane bucket
  • $36,790 toward purchase of a wheel loader to replace a skid steer
  • $35,912 toward a new and larger grapple for loading steel scrap barges

“Our Kentucky riverports play a unique role in our commerce and our transportation system. We’re pleased to be able to provide funding for these worthy projects,” Governor Beshear said.

The funding was appropriated by the 2022 General Assembly.

