1 dead, person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. shooting

One person is dead and a person of interest is in custody in connection with a shooting.
One person is dead and a person of interest is in custody in connection with a shooting.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead and a person of interest is in custody in connection with a shooting.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of shots fired around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 in a home in rural southern Williamson County.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Lake of Egypt Ambulance responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

Deputies say a person of interest was taken into custody without incident.

They said the names are not being released at this time.

The sheriff’s office, along with members of the Williamson County Major Case Squad and Illinois State Police, are investigating.

