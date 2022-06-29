WWII Bomber returns to Barkley Regional Airport for honor flights

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber “Show Me” will be back at the Barkley Regional Airport on July 15th.

The bomber has been brought back as part of an effort by the Honor Flight Bluegrass and Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund to honor WWII Veterans.

It will be landing at 1 p.m. at Midwest Aviation.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., they will be holding the veterans’ flights.

The aircraft can be toured between flights.

The schedule runs as follows:

1:00 pm – Lands at Midwest Aviation

2:00 pm – 1st Veteran Flight Departs

3:00 pm – 1st Veteran Flight Lands

4:00 pm – 2nd Veteran Flight Departs

5:00 pm – 2nd Veterans Flight Lands

5:00 pm through 7:00 pm – Uninterrupted Aircraft Tour

