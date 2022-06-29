Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Wonderful Wednesday

Slightly warmer temps this afternoon...
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.(Source: cNews/Gabriel)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A nice start to the day with temperatures in the 50s with comfortable conditions outside. Sunshine will control the sky today with little to no clouds in sight. Drier air will still be present and heat up quickly with high temperatures back in the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures tonight will slowly warm in the low to mid 60s.

Added humidity will start to make it feel muggy by Thursday and Friday. Both days temperatures will return into the 90s with higher heat index values. We could also experience a few isolated showers/storms.

The holiday weekend still contains chances of scattered showers and storms.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
Savannah Leckie
An Ozark County mother, charged with murder, describes how she disposed of her child’s body
Jury delivers verdicts in case of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 6/28/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 6/28/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 6/28/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 6/28/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 6/28/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 6/28/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heating back up...