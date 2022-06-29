Wonderful Wednesday

A nice start to the day with temperatures in the 50s with comfortable conditions outside. Sunshine will control the sky today with little to no clouds in sight. Drier air will still be present and heat up quickly with high temperatures back in the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures tonight will slowly warm in the low to mid 60s.

Added humidity will start to make it feel muggy by Thursday and Friday. Both days temperatures will return into the 90s with higher heat index values. We could also experience a few isolated showers/storms.

The holiday weekend still contains chances of scattered showers and storms.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.