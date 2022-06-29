Heartland Votes
Vanduser gearing up for 2-day Independence Celebration

Vanduser plans its celebration for 4th of July.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VANDUSER, Mo. (KFVS) - Communities across the Heartland are preparing to celebrate for the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

The Village of Vanduser is no different as they are gearing up for a huge display at their 8th Annual Independence Day celebration event this weekend.

The two-day event will feature plenty of activities for both children and adults during the day and at night.

Vanduser Betterment Committee President Michael Hargrove said this event has a special meaning and purpose to show support for those that protect, support and serve us.

“We have a lot to be thankful for that many people take for granted. That’s the people that have served our country, that have died for our country and so I think that is important to celebrate our independence.”

Hargrove said he is looking forward to kicking off this event on Friday.

“I look forward to this event every year,” Hargrove said. “People don’t realize how much time and effort it takes to put on an event like this. Once we take down the tents, fold down the banners, take down the flags, we’re preparing for next year.”

Hargrove said they have spent thousands of dollars on fireworks this year and expect up to a thousand people at the celebration.

The event will kick off at the Graviett’s Memorial Ball Field in Vanduser on Friday at 5 p.m. and will continue on Saturday with a parade, crawfish boil and a fireworks show scheduled.

For more information on the event, you can follow their Facebook page here.

