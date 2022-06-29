Ribbon cutting scheduled for Pilot House’s new location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, July 1 for Pilot House’s new location.

The Pilot House and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host the ceremony at 12 p.m.

The well-known local restaurant recently opened a location in the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.

According to a release from Pilot House, the original location is just north of Cape Girardeau near the Municipal Golf Course. It was opened in 1959 by Ralph and Luella Brockmire after Ralph retired as a long-time captain on the Mississippi River.

