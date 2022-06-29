Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting scheduled for Pilot House’s new location

The Pilot House and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony...
The Pilot House and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. for its new location at the airport.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, July 1 for Pilot House’s new location.

The Pilot House and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host the ceremony at 12 p.m.

The well-known local restaurant recently opened a location in the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal.

According to a release from Pilot House, the original location is just north of Cape Girardeau near the Municipal Golf Course. It was opened in 1959 by Ralph and Luella Brockmire after Ralph retired as a long-time captain on the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28...
Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
The unofficial results are in for the Illinois General Primary Election held on Tuesday, June 28.
ELECTION RESULTS: Illinois primary
Savannah Leckie
An Ozark County mother, charged with murder, describes how she disposed of her child’s body
Jury delivers verdicts in case of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill on Wednesday, June 29 to change Missouri election...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill requiring voter ID, repealing use of mail-in ballots
The city council approved 12 American Rescue Plan Act funding applications on Tuesday, June 28,...
Carbondale city council approves $2.1M in ARPA funding for recommended applicants
Gerald D. Stroud, 37, of Vergennes, was arrested for burglary to motor vehicle, obstructing...
Carbondale police: Man accused of breaking into vehicle found still inside
The Stable Moments program in Matthew, Mo. starts August 29 and will run until May 2023.
Southeast Mo. farm launches mentorship program for children in foster care