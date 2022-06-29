New water haul routes and distribution schedule announced in Marion water emergency

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - A new and safer water haul loading site has been chosen by the National Guard to help in the water crisis in Marion, Ky.

The National Guard has changed the bulk water haul loading point to the Tradewater River landing just off U.S. 60 at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Union County Line.

Formerly, tankers loaded at the Cumberland River landing in Dycusburg.

Tankers will begin running from the location on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

This route will be safer as it allows the large tankers to travel on U.S. 60 to and from Old City Lake.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of the travel going on in the area.

Changes have been made to the water distribution schedule in Marion:

A-M (9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.) Thursday

N-Z (9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.) Friday

The water distribution will be at 131 Rochester Ave. at the Old National Guard Armory.

If you have any questions, call 270-965-2266.

