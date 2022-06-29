Marion, Ky. has roughly a 10-day water supply, city leaders say

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The city provided an update on the water shortage on Wednesday, June 29.

According to the city, it has roughly a 10-day water supply.

City leaders say everyone, businesses and residents, should be taking steps to conserve water for essential purposes, such as drinking, hygiene and required business use.

They said any potential water leak should be reported to the city as soon as possible. The city has a team working with Kentucky Rural Water to actively search for and repair water leaks in the system.

The extension office and county library are working on programs to help area businesses and residents with options to reduce water usage.

According to the city, the National Guard resumed the bulk water convoy operation on Wednesday.

The water access point was moved from Cumberland to the Tradewater River off U.S. 60 at the Crittenden-Union County line. They’re delivering 40,000 to 80,000 gallons of raw water to Old City Lake to be available for treatment.

In some good news, city leaders say it was determined inflow to the Marion plant from the Crittenden-Livingston Water District could be increased. With conservation efforts by Marion water customers, they say Crittenden-Livingston is now providing 15 percent of the city’s water usage.

On Tuesday, the city approved funding and authorized engineers to proceed with testing and design to establish a 3-mile line that would offer a new interconnection between the Caldwell Water District and the city. The city said this would deliver more water being directly provided by increased production in Princeton.

Also on Tuesday, the city worked out the next steps with BFW engineers to complete topography mapping of the Lake George basin for potential plans to make the lower bowl safely usable.

According to the city, use of the Lucille Mine as a water source received preliminary approval. They said they need to determine its recharge rate while finalizing potential methods to treat the water, if possible. This includes a controlled flushing of mine water at some point.

The city said bottled water for residential use will continue for the foreseeable future with some changes being finalized.

The Marion City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 to consider restricting burning and fireworks.

The water shortage was caused by a leak in the Lake George Dam.

Lake George in Marion, Ky. is showed on Monday, June 27 as mostly dried up.

The breach was found in April.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for the town on June 18.

