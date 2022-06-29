Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky Dream Center, Sen. Rand Paul assisting in relief effort during Marion water crisis

Marion, Ky is now getting new assistance. From Left to Right: Jason Hurley (Crittenden County...
Marion, Ky is now getting new assistance. From Left to Right: Jason Hurley (Crittenden County Emergency Management), Joe Burns (Kentucky Rural Water), Christina Garrott (Kentucky Dream Center) and US Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky(Kentucky Dream Center)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new effort to help Marion residents with their current water crisis.

It’s the result of a partnership between the Kentucky Dream Center and US Senator Rand Paul’s office.

Now, the Louisville-based organization known as Waterstep is able to provide up to 10,000 gallons of water a day.

On April 27, they discovered a breach in the levee on Lake George.

A state of emergency for Marion was declared on June 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile moved to Cardinals roster
Terrell Burnam, 20, was arrested on charges of one count of home invasion and one count of...
Reported home invasion turns into officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased female and identified her as...
Death investigation underway in Sesser after death of two 80-year-olds
A family farm in Matthews, Missouri launches a community mentorship program for children in...
Horses treating childhood trauma
Illinois primary elections underway
Illinois primary elections underway
Pictures of Glenneta Vogelsang hang in the hallway inside the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838...
Cape Girardeau community mourns loss of National VFW icon