Kentucky Dream Center, Sen. Rand Paul assisting in relief effort during Marion water crisis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new effort to help Marion residents with their current water crisis.

It’s the result of a partnership between the Kentucky Dream Center and US Senator Rand Paul’s office.

Now, the Louisville-based organization known as Waterstep is able to provide up to 10,000 gallons of water a day.

On April 27, they discovered a breach in the levee on Lake George.

A state of emergency for Marion was declared on June 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.