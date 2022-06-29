Kentucky Dream Center, Sen. Rand Paul assisting in relief effort during Marion water crisis
Jun. 28, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new effort to help Marion residents with their current water crisis.
It’s the result of a partnership between the Kentucky Dream Center and US Senator Rand Paul’s office.
Now, the Louisville-based organization known as Waterstep is able to provide up to 10,000 gallons of water a day.
On April 27, they discovered a breach in the levee on Lake George.
A state of emergency for Marion was declared on June 18, 2022.
